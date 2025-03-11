The weekend’s Isle of Man Dartshopper Darts Festival saw a significant increase in visitor numbers.
The event organisers estimated a 10% increase in visitor numbers to the annual four-day festival, bringing the total number of participants and spectators to 962.
A spokesperson from the government’s tourism agency Visit Isle of Man said: ‘This surge in visitor attendance contributed to an estimated 4,800 bed-nights and a gross visitor spend of nearly £700,000, including travel, accommodation and on-island expenditure.’
The International Darts Festival, which takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas, is supported by Visit Isle of Man’s Tourism Events Development Scheme (‘TEDs’), which aims to encourage and assist events that contribute to the growth of the island’s visitor economy, particularly during the shoulder season.
By attracting both participants and spectators, the scheme helps to drive tourism outside of the peak summer months, supporting island businesses and helping to enhance the Isle of Man’s reputation as a year-round destination.
Chair of Visit Isle of Man Andrew Mackness commented: ‘There is a full programme of visitor events planned for 2025, and the International Darts Festival was the perfect way to kick-start the season.
‘Events like these not only bring visitors to our shores but also provide crucial support to local businesses, accommodation providers, and hospitality venues.
‘By investing in and promoting high-quality events, we are strengthening the island’s reputation as a diverse and attractive destination, while ensuring the sustainable growth of our visitor economy.
‘The continued success of the festival demonstrates the value of well-organised events in extending the season, boosting economic activity, and showcasing the Isle of Man as a desirable location for tourism and sport.
‘It was an honour to present the prizes after an exciting afternoon of top-class sport on the Royal Hall stage.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for Tourism and Motorsport, added: ‘Large-scale events like the International Darts Festival play a crucial role in supporting our tourism sector, particularly in the out-of-season months.
‘The Villa Marina provided a fantastic venue for the tournament, and I’d like to extend my thanks to the hardworking team at the Villa, as well as England Darts, for delivering such a successful and well-organised event.’
Chair of England Darts Tommy Thompson added: ‘We sincerely appreciate the continued support of the Department for Enterprise’s Visit Isle of Man Agency for the Festival.
‘Once again, the Isle of Man has been an outstanding host and the feedback from both players and spectators has been exceptional. It’s fantastic to see the event growing stronger each year, and I’m especially delighted by the expansion of the Youth category.’
This year’s Festival saw high-calibre performances from players across the world, with Christian Perez from the Philippines and Eve Watson from Wales winning in the respective Men’s and Women’s Open Individual competitions.
Island darts players, Margaret Kelly and Chris Gelling, received prizes for progressing the furthest at the festival.