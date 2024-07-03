A visually impaired podcaster has received a prestigious accolade as part of the North American Manx Association (NAMA) awards.
The teenager, whose podcasts have attracted a global audience, highlights the challenges of living with visual impairments.
Evie said: ‘I love what I do and I am delighted to win this fantastic award.’
The NAMA awards recognise ‘outstanding achievements’ by young people in the island and honour their contribution to Manx culture in areas such as language and music.
Other winners included the 14-year-old harpist Resa Brown, who performed at the ceremony and picked up the Manx music award.
QEII High School’s Ellis Pierce was recognised for his dedication to the Manx language, while 15-year-old Scott Brown won an award for his artworks inspired by Manx celtic crosses.
Meanwhile, Scoill Phurt le Moirrey school choir and Ynsee Gaelg, a local group that supports young people learning Manx, both picked up culture awards.
Laurence Skelly, President of Tynwald and Past President of NAMA, also presented special awards to Frank Kelly and Mian Watterson for making ‘exceptional progress’ with the Manx language in 2024.
All eight winners received an engraved silver medallion from NAMA’s Jane Sailor-Morey.
Daphne Caine, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘The awards recognise the exceptional talents of our young people and their major contribution to our unique Manx culture.
‘All our winners should be extremely proud of their accomplishments as they are a testament to the hard work and passion they have shown for the island’s rich culture. I have been very inspired by them all.’