Recently qualifying for the second bar to his ‘long service medal’ after 39 years of service, he will be presented with it at a ceremony later this year. A spokesperson from the Civil Defence Corps said: ‘His most memorable training experience was being winched from the Ben-my-Chree by an RAF Sea King Helicopter as part of an exercise for Blackpool emergency planning services. ‘Norman hasn’t just been an asset for the Isle of Man, he’s also joined national emergency volunteer contests and skills sharing schemes across the UK and with the Eire Civil Defence in Kilkenny.