A series of newly installed benches on Douglas Promenade have sparked confusion among walkers and island residents.
Unlike traditional benches, these new designs have no backs, leading some residents to question their functionality.
A number of readers have contacted Media Isle of Man, expressing bewilderment over the benches, describing them as uncomfortable for resting during a stroll.
One said: ‘They’re awful, too modern and no backs on them! How are older folk going to get on with them?’
Another added: ‘They’re not in keeping with the Victorian Promenade, a complete waste of money’.
The feedback reflects a broader sense of confusion over the design, which appears to prioritise a modern aesthetic over comfort.
In response, Douglas City Council, responsible for the installation, explained that the benches are part of a contemporary design approach.
‘The concept of the benches is more modern and contemporary’, a Council spokesperson said.
According to a council committee report, concrete was recommended for the benches due to its durability, with the specific model chosen offering ‘modular options for customisation’.
The Council clarified that these benches are not meant to replace the traditional seating along the promenade but rather to complement it.
‘These concrete benches are in addition to the traditional benches’, the Council emphasised.
The modular design allows for backrests and tables to be added or removed as needed.
At present, one backrest has been attached to each bench, but the Council has indicated plans to ‘mix it up a bit’ in the future, potentially altering the configuration to better suit public preferences.
Douglas City Council has not released information in regards to the cost of the benches.