Warning about coastal overtopping this evening
Sunday 6th November 2022 5:27 pm
Share
Rough seas at Gansey ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The Met Office has issued a warning that there may be coastal overtopping in certain places across the island this evening (Sunday).
The areas most at risk between 8.10pm and just after midnight are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, the northern end of Douglas Promenade, and to a lesser extent Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
Forecasters added: ‘The fresh to strong south to southwest wind coupled with high tides will create some large waves which will lead to some coastal overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide tonight at 10.10pm.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |