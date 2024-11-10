The fire service has warned people about the dangers of unattended bonfires after crews spent time tackling one that became out of control.
One fire engine was called to the blaze in the Douglas area late on Saturday evening a number of days after most people had finished celebrating Bonfire Night.
It proved a busy evening as crews were also called to a block of flats after smoke from burnt food triggered an alarm.
Posting on Facebook, the fire service said: ‘One major appliance from Douglas Station are currently extinguishing a substantial bonfire which had been left unattended. Two breathing apparatus wearers with hose reels in addition to a main jet were utilised.
‘Shortly after becoming committed at the above incident, an additional two appliances were mobilised to a fire alarm in a block of flats which had been activated by burnt food.’
Following the incident, the fire service issued a warning to those burning bonfires.
The post continued: ‘When undertaking a controlled burn or bonfire it is essential that somebody stays with the fire until it is out, with adequate means to control the fire and having advised the Emergency Services Joint Control Room that a controlled event is taking place.
‘Responses to incidents such as this tie up valuable resources and have the potential to delay responses to other incidents.’