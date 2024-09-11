Public Health Isle of Man is warning that hand, foot and mouth disease is ‘circulating in the Isle of Man’ at present.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common infection that causes mouth ulcers and spots on the hands and feet, most common in children under 10 years of age. The NHS say it usually gets better on its own in seven to 10 days.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is not the same as foot and mouth disease that affects farm animals.
The first symptoms can simply be a sore throat, a high temperature or not wanting to eat.
The second stage usually starts a few days later and symptoms can include mouth ulcers, a raised rash of spots on the hand and feet and sometimes the groin area and bottom.
Symptoms are usually mild and are the same in adults and children. Public Health Isle of Man is encouraging people to read more on the NHS website, which can be found HERE.