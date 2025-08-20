Manx National Heritage has urged people not to light fires or barbecues on its land after recent incidents at protected sites.
The heritage organisation said fires and barbecues pose a serious risk to wildlife and archaeology, as well as the wider environment.
A spokesperson for Manx National Heritage said: ‘We know how much people love spending time in these beautiful, historic landscapes and we want everyone to enjoy them safely. But it’s important to remember that lighting fires or barbecues on our lands isn’t just against our bye-laws, it’s dangerous.’
The organisation warned that even small fires or disposable barbecues can cause significant damage. This includes destroying fragile habitats, harming archaeological remains and spreading out of control.
The spokesperson added: ‘Historic places and landscapes in our care are protected for everyone. By taking care and avoiding fire, you’re helping us safeguard our cultural and natural treasures for future generations.’
Manx National Heritage is responsible for some of the island’s most important historic and natural sites. Its byelaws prohibit the use of fires or barbecues at these locations in order to protect them from damage.
Close ny Chollagh, where the remains of a recent campfire were discovered, is one of a number of ancient monuments in the island’s south under the organisation’s care. Cronk ny Merriu and Meayll Hill are also scheduled monuments, with archaeological remains dating back hundreds and in some cases thousands of years.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has also previously taken to Facebook to warn of the dangers posed by wildfires over the summer.