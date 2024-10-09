Residents are being urged to remain vigilant after reported traders making unsolicited home visits, attempting to sell goods without an appointment.
This warning follows multiple reports received last week by both the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) and the police regarding traders from the UK attempting to sell garden furniture from a van. The rogue traders quickly left the island once authorities caught up with them.
Tim Glover MHK, chair of the OFT, said: ‘Cold calling is illegal in the Isle of Man, and the OFT is reminding householders to be aware of their rights.
‘The OFT takes these incidents very seriously and works closely with other agencies to track down and deal with rogue traders.
‘We will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action, especially in cases where the elderly or vulnerable are targeted.’
The OFT warns that many traders who engage in these activities are non-residents, using hit-and-run’ tactics by staying for just a few days in the hope of avoiding detection.
OFT has issued key advice to residents which includes:
- Do not buy goods from traders who call without an appointment
- Do not feel pressured into buying goods you don’t need or want
- Ignore claims like ‘These goods are cheap because we're leaving the island tonight’
- Never pay large amounts of cash up front
People that are approached in this way, or believe they may have already engaged with such individuals, should contact the OFT immediately on 01624 686500 or email [email protected]. People can also report concerns to the police on 01624 631212.