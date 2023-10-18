Shoprite customers who still have vouchers from the supermarket chain have a matter of months left to spend them.
All nine of the island's Shoprite stores have now been purchased by Tesco - bringing an end to 51 years of trading for the chain which was founded in 1972 by the Nicholson family.
The news was announced last week and saw a 'number of Shoprite staff' being put at risk of losing their jobs as a result of the sale.
All nine stores will continue trading under the Shoprite brand name in the short-term before transitioning gradually to Tesco shops over the next nine months, according to a joint statement from both firms.
However, it has now been confirmed that customers still in possession of Shoprite vouchers only have a limited window in which to use them.
Shoprite has confirmed to Manx Radio that the vouchers will expire on December 31, 2023.
The vouchers will cease to be valid on the last day of the calendar year regardless of what the 'expiry date' is on the voucher.