Rescuers have warned dog walkers to keep their pet pooches on a lead while at an Isle of Man beauty spot.
It comes after a collie named Dan was found and rescued on Peel Hill six days after he went missing.
On Saturday, the owner of the lost dog contacted Peel Coastguard saying he'd heard the animal barking from an area below the coastal footpath at the back of Peel Hill.
Using a drone, rescuers from the Peel Coastguard managed to locate Dan perched on a grassy ledge on a cliff at the back of Peel Hill just eight meters above the sea.
After he found, the team launched a rescue mission to recover Dan, descending 90 meters down the hillside before guiding the dog back up to safety using ropes.
Following the rescue, the Peel Coastguard team issued a timely reminder for pet owners to be vigilant with their dogs while out walking.
In a statement, the team said: 'We would like to encourage dog owners to always have their dogs on a lead when walking near coastal cliffs.
'Not all incidents like this end with the dog being recovered safe and well.
'Unless your dog has an excellent level of recall, they can quickly get themselves in difficulty chasing wildlife or sheep.
'In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'