Visitors to the Chasms are being warned to take extra care after a sinkhole developed at the beauty spot.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) is encouraging users of the ‘Raad Ny Foillan’ to watch their step and has erected fencing round the sinkhole which recently opened on the popular coastal footpath.
The sinkhole is more than two metres deep and has potential to become even larger.
‘It is believed to be caused by natural erosion, potentially a result of high levels of rainfall or rockfalls beneath the ground surface weaking soil and vegetation.
A spokesman for MNH said: ‘Surface level studies will now be undertaken by engineers from Laxey Mines Research Group, prior to further investigations and essential works.
‘Safety barriers will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Dog walkers should keep their pets on a lead and children walking on the footpath should be closely supervised at all times.’