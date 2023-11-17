Castletown Town Commissioners has been awarded with 'Community Initiative of the Year' at Media Isle of Man's Awards for Excellence 2023 - watch them speaking about the award in the video above.
The award has been given for the Commissioner's stellar work related to the pedestrianisation and activities held at Market Square in the ancient capital.
Over the last two years, the local authority has expanded and developed on the offerings they had available in the Market Square during its summer months when closed.
They have held regular markets and have made space available for local businesses such as local bars and shops. The town band hold regular concerts in the square, most recently during notable events such as Southern 100.
The commissioners also ran outdoor screenings of the Rugby World Cup on a big screen, which it intends to do for the Euro's and Olympics in 2024.
Media Isle of Man partnered with Heron and Brearley to present the Community Initiative award.
This award was presented by Steven Taylor to representatives from the commissioners.
