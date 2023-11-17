This is the moment the Douglas Choral Union was named winner of the Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage Award at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023.
In the video above, Grace Hoodless speaks to Media Isle of Man's Richard Butt about the organisation.
Media Isle of Man partnered with Isle of Man Post Office to present this special award.
Grace received the award from Isle of Man Post Office's Diane Kelsey MLC during the ceremony.
The 17th annual event, held on Thursday night, was filled with success stories and showcased the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.
The glittering ceremony saw 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community, honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.
Adventurer, author and documentary-maker Monty Halls (inset) hosted the show, keeping the large crowd entertained before and between the award presentations.
Monty has previously supported the RNLI, which is approaching its 200th anniversary, by pulling a replica lifeboat for 50 miles over the course of three days to raise funds for the charity.
A large number of RNLI volunteers were in attendance, along with all the finalists, the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and the Mayor of Douglas.
