The Douglas horse trams made their return to the promenade yesterday (Thursday) as the 2025 season got underway.
The much-loved attraction has been a fixture of the seafront since 1876 and is recognised as one of the oldest surviving horse-drawn tram service in the British Isles.
First launched by Thomas Lightfoot to serve the island’s booming Victorian tourist trade, the horse trams have become one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic sights.
Now operated by Isle of Man Transport as part of its heritage railway network, the trams continue to prove popular with both residents and visitors.
Their return signals another step towards summer on the island, with the familiar clip-clop of hooves once again echoing along Douglas promenade.