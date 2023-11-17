Love Tech has won the 'Education and Learning Initiative' award at Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023 - watch the charity speaking about the award in the video above.
Love Tech has won the award for ‘actively elevating the profile of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) on the island and providing crucial female role models to children and adults'.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘LoveTech bridges critical gaps in STEM education by offering unparalleled, inclusive opportunities on our island. We do this because our quest is to shape a world where everyone, irrespective of gender, has equal opportunity in STEM - and not simply because this is our passion.’
Media Isle of Man partnered with Isle of Man Maritime to present the Education and Learning Initiative award.
The award was presented by Lee Clarke, with Lisa Karran stepping up to the stage to receive the award.
