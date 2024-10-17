The rousing display happened outside the House of Manannan attraction in Peel on Thursday afternoon.
The Princess Royal was in the sunset city as part of a brief visit to the island.
Earlier today, she took part in a special thanksgiving service at Peel Cathedral.
This afternoon, the Princess toured the House of Manannan where she got the chance to tour the ‘All at Sea’ exhibition, which details the tragic events in Manx waters that inspired Sir William Hillary to establish the RNLI.
During the tour, she met representatives from the government’s Department of Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as members of the island’s fishing industry.
Outside the venue, the Princess was treated to a rousing rendition of Ellan Vannin by the Mariners Choir while nine-year-old Aalish Williams presented her with a posy.
Princess Anne’s visit has now concluded and she is now one her way to Ronaldsway ready to depart the island.