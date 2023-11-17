Zurich Isle of Man has been named 'Sustainable Business of the Year' at Isle of Man Awards for Excellence 2023 - watch the firm speaking about the award in the video above.
The global insurers from the Business Park have picked up the award for its sustainability measures which includes:
* Making significant investment in infrastructure to reduce its carbon footprint.
* Using the Zurich brand – combined with its business networks and media channels – to inspire other businesses to follow its example on sustainability.
* Providing practical help to employees who want to reduce their own personal or family carbon footprint.
* Supporting the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man initiative.
* In the past year the company has almost halved the amount of electricity it uses from fossil fuels to power the Isle of Man office.
Media Isle of Man partnered with Visit Isle of Man to present the Sustainable Business of the Year award.
The award was presented by Deborah Heather and collected onstage by Martin Malone.
