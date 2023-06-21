More than 250 members of the motorcycling community turned out to support the family of Raul Torras Martinez during his final lap of the TT course on Wednesday.
Ahead of his funeral at Douglas Crematorium a hearse bearing his coffin undertook a final lap of the Mountain Course led by the TT’s Travelling Marshals and police outriders.
Then, following the hearse, came the cavalcade of motorcycles, not all of whom were from the island.
Mourners also lined the pit lane, Glencrutchery Road and the Grandstand.
A policeman from Spain, Martinez, 46, has been described as one of the most popular riders in the TT by his fellow riders.