'It's been absolutely brilliant.'
TT fan and director of the Vintage Motorcycle Club Annie Durrant's reaction to this year's event.
She continued: 'There's records being made and records being broken in the same race. They are on the limit and the speeds have been incredible.'
Local fan John Gelling added: 'It's been tremendous. The improvements on the track have been brilliant and the bikes have been going quicker and quicker.'
Reporter Tom Curphey visited the Grandstand to speak to fans about how they've found TT 2023: