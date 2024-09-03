This amazing footage shows a huge pod of dolphins keeping the Manxman company after leaving Heysham on Sunday on the way to Douglas.
The footage was taken by the crew on the Manxman and was posted by Isle of Man Steam Packet on its Facebook page.
The company has kindly allowed Media IoM to share the incredible footage which was taken about an hour and a half out of Heysham on Sunday’s afternoon sailing.
There are dozens of what look to be common dolphins breaching and bow surfing. Further away they appears to be a second group also breaching.
Although the pod were not in Manx waters at the time, the island has been treated to a bumper summer for spotting marine mammals with dolphins – whether common, bottlenose of Risso’s – seen in abundance.
On the post, Isle of Man Steam Packet described it as ‘an amazing sight’.