Neighbours who fear their homes could be demolished as part of a potential scheme to develop a new airport have spoken of their shock at the plans.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has put forward a ‘rezoning’ proposal which could eventually see the runway at Jurby Airfield expanded.
Put forward in the Draft North and West Area Plan Inquiry, the scheme would allow for the airfield to be extended in a bid to develop the land as the island’s new national airport, replacing Ronaldsway.
The airports division says current development at Ronaldsway is constrained by the size of the site and is at risk from rising sea levels.
In a position statement on the draft area plan, submitted on June 28 this year, the Cabinet Office stated that ‘no development should be allowed in this area which would permanently prejudice Jurby Airfield as a national airport in the future.’
The government insists there are no proposals at this stage and the DoI is simply seeking to safeguard the area around the current airfield to ensure no development is allowed that could get in the way of its future use as a national airport should that be required. But residents of the homes affected say even at this stage, property values could fall and homes become more difficult to sell.
At least three homes stand in the way of the runway expansion.
Among them are a Manx cottage off Jurby East Road owned by Steve and Vicki Wade.
A property owned by art therapist Fern Callister and her husband Adam would also be affected by the scheme.
Reporter Adrian Darbyshire spoke to Fern and Vicki about the proposals