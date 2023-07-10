Seven Isle of Man police officers were sworn in by the Royal Court on Saturday morning to help police the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.
Distinctively wearing white police helmets as opposed to the Guernsey officers’ black, the Manx contingent helped to police Sunday afternoon’s triathlon event followed by a football match later that day.
On Sunday evening, the Isle of Man Constabulary Media Page commented online: ‘The officers have thoroughly enjoyed supporting the event so far.
‘We don’t doubt that the added bonus of Team Isle of Man banking their first gold medal of the games today made for a good working environment.’
One particular officer who travelled to the games was Andrew Le Prevost, a special constable at the island’s roads policing unit.
Andrew was originally born in Guernsey while his mother still lives there, meaning that the travelling officers have some wealthy experience of the neighbouring channel island.
The Manx officers have also received a positive reception.
Guernsey Police posted online: ‘If you see the officers out and about, distinctive by their white helmets, make sure to give them a warm welcome.’