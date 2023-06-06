One extremely popular element sadly missing from the TT this year is the madcap motorcycle display team, collectively known as the Purple Helmets.
With the majority of the founder members of the troupe now already in or rapidly approaching their 60s, they decided to hang up their knee-length ex-World War Two tropal coats and mothball their long-suffering C90 Hondas.
They did a farewell tour of gigs last summer and autumn, but over the winter the unmistakable voice of the group - Derry Kissack - compiled a book telling the hilarious story of the World-Famous Purple Helmets, entitled ‘At Speeds Approaching 100 Miles an Hour’.
The book was launched in typical Purple Helmets style at the Victory Cafe at the Bungalow yesterday (see video above).
Copies can be ordered directly from Duke Marketing, Champion House, Tromode, Isle of Man priced £30 (postage and packaging can be arranged). It is also available from Bridge Bookshop (Ramsey and Port Erin) and The Book Company (Castle Street, Douglas).
All profits from the sale will be donated to Hospice Isle of Man and the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust.