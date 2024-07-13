If you see two men dressed as Elvis on a bike while you’re out on the roads today don’t worry - it’s not a fever dream.
Douglas-based Capital International Group's chairman, Anthony Long, and managing director of group services, Les Coates, have set off on a fundraising lap of the Isle of Man TT course dressed as the king of rock’n’roll.
The intrepid duo set off from the Creg ny Baa Costa Coffee in Crosby at 10am before pedaling 37.73-miles around the Mountain Course to raise money for a good cause.
Throughout the day, they will be collecting donations while singing and swinging at various stops across the course, namely the Mitre in Kirk Michael (for 30 minutes, arriving around 12.30pm), the Swan in Ramsey (for 30 minutes, arriving around 2pm) before finishing back at the Creg ny Baa at around 4pm.
The idea for the fundraiser came about after a friend of Mr Coates stumbled across an old tandem bike at his home.
After seeing it, it inspired lifelong Elvis fan to dream-up an attention-grabbing charity challenge to raise money for the Huruma Project - a cause which is always on the pair’s minds.
The initiative was set up by Mr Long back in 2012 to help the Huruma Orphanage in Tanzania, a facility which cares for children between the ages of 4 and 17, giving them a safe place to live, while also providing a basic education.
Mr Long came across the orphanage after climbing Kilimanjaro and discovered it was at risk of being shut down.
To help, Mr Long and Capital’s employees managed raised £22,000 to save the orphanage from closure.
This September, both Anthony and Les will travel to Arusha, Tanzania, alongside the volunteering team from Capital International Group.
They aim to raise around £1,500 through their Elvis inspired biking fundraiser this weekend with all money raised being ploughed back into the orphanage.
Capital International staff have also been carrying out a number of fundraising activities in aid of the facility over the past weeks and months - including organising and hosting a silent auction of rare merchandise during this year’s TT.
To donate, you can make a contribution via their online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/les-coates.