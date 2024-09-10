The high-octane world of wheelie bin racing returned to the Laxey Valley over the weekend.
Reigning champions, the Kinrade brothers, were beaten in the final by a quartet from youth cycling team RL360.
Thomas Hutchinson, Zach Jones, Daniel Minay and Cameron Hounsell won the keenly contested race before being presented with the impressive trophy by TT ace and Laxey resident Dean Harrison.
The event was part of village’s annual duck races, which temporarily turned the Laxey River yellow on Saturday afternoon.
More than 1,500 plastic yellow ducks raced down the waterway from the start at Laxey Fire Station to the finish below the Washing Floors.
The popular afternoon began with the Senior Duck Race for corporate entries, with the the open race, containing the bulk of the field, taking place later in the afternoon.
A spokesperson for organisers the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust added: ‘Event manager, Jessica Ball, who also organised the Great Laxey Fair 2024, did such an amazing job and we would like to thank everyone for their support on the day.’