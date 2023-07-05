Thousands gathered in St John’s on Tuesday to watch the traditional Tynwald Day proceedings.
The Onchan Silver Band led the procession, followed by secondary school students carrying their school banners.
Ahead of the British Army Band Catterick leading the Guard of Honour, the 13 petitioners met the Clerk of Tynwald, Jonathan King, at the Lychgate by the Royal Chapel.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer arrived in St John’s at exactly 10.32am.
Greeted by fanfare, His Excellency acknowledged the crowds gathered on the front green for slightly longer than planned, with him missing the salute to the flypast at 10.37am.
He did proceed to give a general salute on the saluting dais and then inspect the Guard of Honour and the front rank of the military band.
Following this Sir Lorimer, accompanied by the Military Liaison Officer, moved to the National War Memorial to place a wreath.
An impeccably observed one minute silence for Manxmen that have lost their lives at war followed shortly after.
Lining the path to Tynwald Hill were members of the Scouts, Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance.
Leaving the west door of the Royal Chapel, the procession headed towards Tynwald Hill to be seated for the traditional ceremony.
On the fairfield behind the grandstand, well over 100 different stall holders, exhibitors and food vendors could be found, providing something for everyone.