An unofficial world record was set on Douglas Promenade on Saturday afternoon as hundreds took part in charity fun run dressed as dinosaurs.
More than 500 entered the 2.5km Jurassic Sprint T-Rex Thunder Run which was organised by members of Expedition Limitless in partnership with charity Manx Mencap.
All entrants received inflatable T-Rex outfits for the run.
Martin Malone, race organiser and Expedition Limitless team leader, said: ‘What an amazing day. Everyone had a great time and a lot of fun.
‘Most importantly, the funds raised will go to support the excellent work of Manx Mencap.
‘We must say a massive thank you to everyone who made it possible. Many, many thanks to the runners, supporters and organising team, our headline sponsor Capital International Group, support sponsor MAC Group, and the Z Zurich Foundation which generously pledged to match all funds collected through race entries.’
The £12,000 sum raised is the grand total from entry fees and Z Zurich Foundation match funding.