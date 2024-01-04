With the Department of Infrastructure starting major resurfacing work at Braddan Bridge this week, we asked the Manx public about any traffic and road concerns they might have.
Bev said: ‘There’s definitely a lot more traffic on the roads.
‘I don’t drive but I’m glad I don’t drive because of the traffic – it’s just horrendous. The parking has also got so much worse over the years.
‘I live on a one-way system and you can’t park outside your house anymore like you used to be able to – it’s just got worse and worse.
Jan added: ‘I’m lucky, I live in a cul-de-sac so I can get a spot to park, but apart from that trying to get somewhere else is difficult.
‘I’ve driven around Tesco carpark around three times and then tried Marks and Spencer just after and it’s been the exact same.
‘There’s no doubt that there’s more cars on the road, definitely.’
Dave and Vilna Perry from Ramsey would like to see the Mountain Road open more often.
Dave said: ‘Travelling in to Douglas with the Mountain Road shut means it’s so busy, but I don’t know what the alternative is.
‘Sometimes I think it’s an easy option to close the Mountain Road and people won’t complain, and this is the first chance I’ve had to have my say. The Mountain Road is shut far too much.
‘I’d like to see it open a lot more but I’m sure health and safety comes first.
‘If you travel from Ramsey to Douglas at 5pm at night you will realise how busy it is.
‘The TT is very important to us and we live around 30 yards from the course so obviously we experience the traffic, but then again you see a mile-long queue when the Mountain Road shuts right past our house.
‘We’ve definitely got a lot more traffic in the island than there used to be. I’ve got an electrical business and I can see it’s far, far busier on the roads than ever.
Andy Bell, a cyclist from Mount Rule, explained how a lot of the roads he rides on aren’t fit for purpose.
He said: ‘There’s stacks of pot holes everywhere, all the roads I cycle on.
‘A friend of mine has just had a bad accident hitting a pot hole as well – it was a nasty accident.
‘This is where I do the majority of my cycling but when I go abroad to do it the roads are mint compared to the ones here.
‘There’s a lot more traffic and they’re fast as well, and they don’t give you space.
‘The potholes on the side of the road get full of water, so cyclists have to keep out a little bit.
‘I try to go places that are out of the way but you have to use main roads to get there.’
Ray Crellin, of Kirk Michael, said: ‘I know the TT Course gets done every year, and that’s essential and it has to be to keep up the standard, but other areas do need updating.
‘There’s always a lot of cars on the roads.
‘There’s certain places it would be handy to have multi-storey car parks, the one-level carparks get full very quickly, especially over Christmas.
‘I guess this all costs money though’.
‘The Mountain Road shutting didn’t affect me because I don’t use it, they’re too fast up there for me, it’s crazy.
‘I can always go around Braddan Bridge in the next few weeks, but it’ll be the bigger vehicles that will have the problem.’