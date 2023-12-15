In the run up to Christmas, we took to the streets to ask the public if they have any traditions and how they celebrate the big day.
People who spoke to us said that they most enjoy spending time with family.
He said: ‘The way I work, I get seven Christmases off, and then I work the next seven.
‘So I have been quite fortunate to have the last six off, and this is my last one.
‘We keep it family orientated, which is nice.
‘We go around and see the lights, Father Christmas and play games.
‘I just like the way people get together, families get together and enjoy it.’
For couple, Elaine and David Wilson from Colby, they always start Christmas day by going to Church.
Elaine said: ‘It is an important time for us because we are Christians.
‘We go to Church on Christmas Day morning, and then we cook our dinner and just have a relaxing day.
‘We have a lovely service on Christmas Day morning, we go to St Barnabas in Douglas, and it is well attended.’
Elaine added: ‘It is a different service on a Christmas Day so all the congregation take part, we have carols, readings and some prayers which is really nice.’
Glyn Edge from Sulby had the most unique Christmas tradition.
Every year, she does a “Christmas snacks night” with her two children.
She said: ‘Instead of having a proper meal, we just fill the oven with all kinds of Christmas snacky things and eat it in front of a film.
‘The film always has to be something that none of us have watched, so that in itself is a challenge, but it is not necessarily a Christmas film.
Glyn added: ‘I try and make sure the snacks are not all sweet, so we have the little pizzas, pigs and blankets, little pastries, spring rolls, pastry parcels.
‘I’m not a fan of a roast dinner, and to me a Christmas meal is just a roast dinner.
‘You have to do a lot of cooking, a lot of washing up, I’d rather stick with the Christmas snacks.’
Glyn said that brussel sprouts are overated, but added: ‘Last Christmas I did put a raw brussel sprout in each of the kids stockings.’
Whilst Julie Keable loves Christmas, her husband, Robin Keable is not a big fan.
Julie said: ‘I absolutely love Christmas.
‘My daughter loves going on the Polar train, which is lovely, we always go on the afternoon train.
‘I just love the atmosphere around Christmas, with all the lights and Christmas music.
‘Our daughter lives in Sheffield, and her, her husband and the two grandchildren come over every year.
‘She tells us that she wouldn’t spend Christmas anywhere else.’
Asked what her favourite thing about Christmas is, Julie said: ‘It’s family, it’s being together for Christmas, it’s the lights, meeting friends and the traditional things.’
Asked what he is most looking forward to for Christmas, Robin said: ‘When it’s over.’
Although Robin later said that he doesn’t mind it when it comes around, but it is the build up he dislikes. He added: ‘If it wasn’t for women, there wouldn’t be Christmas.’