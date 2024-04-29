Around 100 owners and operators of hospitality businesses on the island recently called for immediate action from the government to help save struggling firms in the industry.
And some of their concerns deepened when they learned that the Road Transport Licensing Committee (RTLC), the regulatory body responsible for overseeing taxi fares, decided to bring forward the time when more expensive taxi fares kick-in by an hour - a move which the Licensed Victuallers’ Association feared would force revellers to ‘go home earlier’.
Amid reports that the service industry was in ‘crisis’, we took to the streets to ask people what they thought of the situation.
Portia Firkins used to work in hospitality, and her and her mum Tracy Wilkinson both understand the concerns from the sector, but believe managers can do more.
Portia said: ‘I was in hospitality, and there’s a lack of empathy from the actual management side (in hospitality), there’s not enough care there for their staff.
‘I used to work in a place that was awful to work for, I think they need more empathy for the people they employ and more rewards for them.
‘The main reason why places in hospitality can’t keep staff is lack of reward for them, and the pay isn’t enough.
‘It’s more the lack of acknowledgement for the work you’ve done, there’s one person in the building who will do one thing well and they will get all the reward but the person who works hard all the time get nothing.
‘That’s why I left, and I wouldn’t go back.’
Joan Ball, from Brighton and sister Janet Walsh, from Barkshire, are both visiting their father on the Isle of Man.
They both think the taxi price increase from 11pm rather than midnight will see people on the island go home earlier.
Joan said: ‘We do get taxis but we have really good night buses where we’re from that are really useful.
‘I absolutely think people will go home earlier, that’s what we would do.
‘If you wanted to go to another town on the island and then come back into Douglas that would be completely prohibited as there’s no way you could afford that, its already expensive anyway!
‘I think the government should step in to help, it’s already really expensive to get over here.’
Jamie Lloyd and Ben Holt, from Douglas, both used to work in the hospitality sector and often enjoy nights out in Douglas.
Jamie said: ‘I’m lucky I live in Douglas so don’t need taxis that often.
‘If I do venture out of Douglas I make sure I’ve got a lift, I was in Peel the other night and got a lift, and that’s simply because of prices.
‘If we had something like Uber, which is easier to order, I’d use that.’
Noreen and Kevin Keenan are both visiting the island from Dublin.
Noreen said: ‘For people visiting of our age it’s very hard, you’re talking 10 or half 10pm and there’s nowhere to actually go for a drink.
‘Everyone is really kind to us, but we were sat in our bedroom at 11pm and at home we wouldn’t do that, it would be half 1am.’
Kevin added: ‘The prices are steep enough as well, everything is a factor for people not going out if it’s cost related, including the taxi changes.’