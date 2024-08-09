One of the most popular events on the Manx calendar took place last week.
The 2024 Royal Manx Agricultural Show was held over Friday and Saturday and showcased the best of the Manx agriculture and countryside scene.
Knockaloe Farm was bursting with locals and visitors who enjoyed a wide variety of exhibits in blistering sunshine - including cattle, horses, sheep, and pigs, alongside craft displays and family-friendly demonstrations. The final day saw livestock judging, a tug of war competition and the famous grand parade.
David Barnard and Pauline Bailey are visiting the island from the Lake District and told us they had come over primarily for the show.
David said: ‘These events are really important because it’s allowing the locals to learn more about what the agricultural sector does.
‘We’re from the Lake District and the farmers there have the same problems as they do here.
‘We just thought we’d come across and we have brought some nice weather.
‘I tried some of the Manx honey, we have got a bag full of it to take home, as well as some of the other local products, including the cheese.
‘The Royal Show is a great chance to meet people, and we have some farming friends and they sell sheep to Manx people, so we get to meet and chat to them.
‘We go back on Thursday so we’re going to look around and enjoy the island.’
Glen and Yvonne Murphy love the Royal Show, and they brought their two Black Russian Terriers Sarah and Ada to do the obedience challenge.
Yvonne said: ‘Without things like this happening we simply wouldn’t have the opportunity to compete on the island.
‘It’s definitely a key date in the calendar, and we expected rain but this weather is a massive bonus!
‘We think Ada got a six in the obedience competition, whereas Sasha hasn’t qualified in anything, but we’ve only just started obedience so anything’s a win!
‘Just getting in to the ring and competing is a huge win for us, and we’re having fun!’
Aneurin Skillen, from St Marks, believes the Royal Show is vital in showing a small part of the work the island’s farmers do all year round.
He said: ‘It’s a large cultural event happening every year and it has a large impact on the wider community and their interactions with the farming industry.
‘It provides a good interface for the general public to come down and see the latest and greatest in the local farming community.
‘There’s fabulous local produce all over the place, animals and livestock down here as well, and a great atmosphere.
‘The weather wasn’t great on Thursday for setting up but we are lucky with the sunshine.
‘It’s a great day out, loads for everyone to enjoy.’
Alanna Ashley and Gabi Waddington were at the event on behalf of Conister Bank, one of the main sponsors of the Royal Show.
They were handing out free cupcakes and told us why their company support events like these.
Alanna said: ‘We haven’t got a stand this year but we still feel it’s important to come and support the show, we’re sponsoring the prizes brochure and a few of the beef categories.
‘We’re giving out a few freebies as the agricultural sector is so important to Conister, they’ve supported us from the beginning and we like to give back where we can!