A couple who lost their son to meningitis say that more needs to be done to ensure families are fully aware of the protection available against the disease.
Brett and Nicola Martin have taken the decision to speak out following comments from Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford on the Isle of Man’s vaccination programme.
A University of Liverpool graduate and talented footballer, Lucas became seriously unwell within hours of what initially appeared to be mild flu-like symptoms.
He was admitted to intensive care the same day but sadly died that evening.
‘At 9am we were talking to him on a FaceTime call, at 2pm he was in ICU [intensive care unit], and by that evening he was beyond help,’ Mr Martin said.
‘It really is that quick and devastating- in Lucas’s case no rash, no aversion to light, no stiff neck, no vomiting - just the symptoms of a head cold.’
The family, who have since established the charity Looky’s Aid in Lucas’s memory, were responding to remarks made by Mr Ashford, where he said the island has sufficient stocks of meningitis vaccines and that the risk of an outbreak remains ‘very low’.
Mr Ashford was replying to a written question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh following concern about a recent outbreak of meningitis B in Kent, which resulted in two student deaths and multiple hospitalisations.
Mr Martin said the minister’s response left them ‘with dismay’, particularly the suggestion that current arrangements in the island were sufficient.
‘We read with dismay Minister Ashford’s response to the question of whether the meningitis B vaccine should be added to the current Meningitis A, C, W, and Y jabs offered to teenagers,’ he said.
He pointed to the outbreak in Kent as evidence of how quickly circumstances can change.
Last month, health officials in Kent responded to a cluster of meningitis B cases linked to a university setting, which resulted in two student deaths and several others requiring hospital treatment.
The incident prompted urgent public health action, including a rapid vaccination rollout in the county to help contain the spread.
‘Health officials in Kent undoubtedly believed an outbreak of meningitis B in their area was unlikely until two young people died and many more needed critical care,’ he said.
‘After that they couldn’t vaccinate young people fast enough!’
Mr Martin argued that the issue was not medical necessity but cost.
‘Let’s be clear - the vaccine is not omitted on medical grounds - it’s a tried and tested protection against a deadly disease,’ he said.
‘I believe it’s simply down to cost. In a nutshell, public health authorities believe that, at around £200 per course, it’s too expensive per life saved.’
He questioned wider spending priorities, adding: ‘We as a society spend £730 million per year on government payroll but can’t find 0.02% of that amount to protect a full university cohort of youngsters?’
But a spokesperson for Public Health Isle of Man said the decision not to offer the jab was primarily based on effectiveness, pointing to evidence that showed the vaccine provides longer-lasting protection when given in infancy rather than later in life.
But Martin has raised concern that those born before 2015, when the meningitis B vaccine was introduced into the infant programme, are now reaching university age without protection.
‘The consequence of excluding the meningitis B jab is that children born before 2015 (when the vaccine was introduced for babies) are left totally unprotected,’ he said.
He also criticised the way vaccination options are communicated, suggesting families are not always made aware of private alternatives.
‘Because decisions like this (not to vaccinate on cost grounds) are contentious, governments tend to keep quiet and not advertise the option to go private,’ he said.
Mr Ashford has previously said meningococcal disease is complex and caused by different organisms, noting that Meningitis A, C, W, and Y aids herd immunity while meningitis B provides direct protection to individuals.
He has also said there is no evidence of increased local risk that would require a policy change and urged against undermining public confidence in vaccination programmes.
But for the Martins, the issue remains deeply personal.
‘We can’t bring Lucas back, but the next best thing we can do is use our experience to reduce the risk to other young people,’ Mr Martin said.
A spokesperson for Public Health Isle of Man said the current approach to the meningitis B vaccine reflects how the vaccine performs at different ages.
They said: ‘The meningitis B vaccination is less effective when administered outside the recommended schedule, this is partly due to the immunity lasting far less long if you are vaccinated at an older age versus a young age.’
On whether cost plays a role in the decision not to extend the programme beyond infancy, they added: ‘While a cost-benefit analysis was undertaken, the primary reason is that the vaccine gives longer lasting protection in infancy than in adolescence and provides infants with protection against meningococcal disease.’
The spokesperson also highlighted that the vaccine is not routinely recommended outside the infant schedule, stating: ‘The meningitis b vaccination is available privately, but it is not something we would recommend for the reasons stated above.’
Addressing risk to university-age students, they said meningitis bacteria can often be carried without symptoms and added: ‘People at higher risk include babies, young children, teenagers, and young adults, although meningitis can affect anyone at any age.’
They also stressed: ‘The best way to protect yourself from meningitis is to get vaccinated and know the symptoms.’
More information is available here https://publichealth.gov.im/infectious-disease/meningitis/meningitisfaqs/
You can find out more about Looky’s Aid, the charity set up in Lucas Martin’s memory, by visiting https://www.lookys-aid.org/.