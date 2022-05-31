We offer help to young people across island

The next charity in our charity features series is The Children’s Centre.

Who are you/ WHAT DO YOU DO?

We’re here for children, young people and families when they are faced with challenges in their lives.

Our services directly address the social, emotional, behavioural or cognitive issues which are often the result of these experiences.

Our skilled team of practitioners work either one to one or in small groups to encourage children and young people to try new things and be challenged in safe, compassionate and therapeutic environments.

Through learning and reinforcing positive skills and behaviours, helping to build the foundations for these young people to be able to grow and develop for a brighter future.

We also provide support to families as we recognise that this is vital in order to make a change and positive outcomes for both children and young people and the wider community around them.

Why / WHen Did YOU form?

Our first records date back to 1868. However, The Children’s Centre charity as it is today was officially incorporated in 1988. Our purpose was, as it remains now, to support the welfare of children, young people and families on the Isle of Man.

What has been your biggest achievement since forming?

Our organisation went through quite a period of change in 2018 when we went from being a large organisation with many parts, to a smaller team based at Walberry Farm focussing solely on our charity work.

Since then the team has worked hard to ensure we deliver the highest quality of support and deliver the biggest impact possible with our limited means.

We consistently have fantastic feedback from those we work with, be that the individuals and families, organisations we partner with and funders who support us. It’s quietly, kindly and compassionately getting on and making a difference that makes us most proud.

What is your biggest ambition for the future?

We want the Isle of Man to be the best place to be born and raised for children and young people. So we need to ensure we are easily accessible, no matter the background or situation of those who need our support.

We want to work collaboratively with others who support children, young people and families to share and learn best practice.

Ultimately being an inspiring and optimistic voice for a positive future for the next generation.

How can people get involved?

If you know someone who needs us, we accept self-referrals and referrals from other community organisations.

Financial support is always needed, we simply couldn’t do what we do without out our supporters and donors. There are lots of ways to help, we regularly hold events to fund raise, and we also have regular and one off volunteering opportunities and of course welcome donations at any time.

Where can people find you and where can they donate?

www.thechildrenscentre.org.im

Tel: 01624 800 000 / Facebook @thechildrenscentreisleofman