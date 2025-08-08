The Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2025 is brimming with things to see, do, and taste, and once again this year, one of the star attractions is undoubtedly the bustling DEFA food and drink tent.
Inside, a mouth-watering line-up of Manx producers are proudly showcasing their creations, from Baking Isle of Man’s sweet treats to the heritage flours of Laxey Flour, the quirky sauces of Balls of Steel, and the artisan spirits of the Fynoderee Distillery.
Earlier today (Friday), we spent an hour weaving between the stalls, chatting to vendors about what’s on offer and learning more about the stories behind their businesses.
The show runs until tomorrow (Saturday, August 9), so there’s still plenty of time to head along and sample the very best of Manx produce.
Watch our interviews with representatives from all the Isle of Man food and drink producers exhibiting at the Manx Agricultural Show 20245.