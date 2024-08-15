Around 400 school leavers have received their all important exam results in the Isle of Man after weeks of hitting the books.
Sixth formers from island secondary schools as well as students at University College Isle of Man (UCM) discovered their A-level and AS grades while the BTEC Level three grades were also published.
We went along to Ballakermeen High School to speak to some of the AS and A-level students to ask them about their results and plans for the future.
Lawrenz Pasanting and Emilia Heath were both delighted with their A-level grades.
Lawrenz said: ‘We both landed the grades we ideally wanted.
‘It’s nice because we started primary school together and we’re ending things off together.
‘We’re both going to the same university, Bournemouth Arts, to study animation.
‘My mum seemed very happy.’
Emilia added: ‘I’m looking forward to student life [at university], it’s more the social aspect’.
Ralph Scott is studying math and economics and received his AS Level results on Thursday morning.
He said: ‘Luckily I got two A’s in both economics and math and I’m happy with that.
‘I’m staying on for year 13 at Ballakermeen and carrying on with both them subjects.
‘I’m definitely enjoying my time here, the quality of teaching is brilliant, especially the maths department.’
George Glennon and Orry Lund also received their AS results today, and both plan on staying at Ballakermeen for year 13.
George managed to get an A in economics and a distinction in ICT, while Orry received a B in economics, distinction in ICT and a C in geography.
When asked whether the pandemic and teacher strikes affected them throughout their years at school, George said: ‘It hasn’t been smooth!’
Orry added: ‘It’s been a bit like a bumpy road as they say’.
Both are unsure as to whether they will go to university after year 13, with Orry adding ‘I’ll see where the wind takes me!’.
Douglas Grosvenor studied media studies, graphic design and ICT at A-level.
He said: ‘I could’ve done better, but I got what I needed to get and I’m going to the university I wanted to in 2025 so really happy with that.’
Douglas is heading to the SAE Institute in Liverpool, which he’s happy is only a short walk from the new Liverpool ferry terminal.
He said: ‘I’m looking forward to a different experience, it’s something I wanted to do and I’ve been to the university to have a look around and it’s very good.
‘It looks nice and seems like my kind of place’