Weather: Cloudy with chance of drizzle

Thursday 10th November 2022 9:41 am
Groudle Glen
(Gosia Koguc-Batista )

Cloudy with perhaps an odd spot of drizzle from time to time with a strong south-southwest wind increasing to gale force this evening.

Top temperature a warm 16°C.

Remaining cloudy tomorrow with the ongoing risk of outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Strong to gale force south-southwest winds gradually decreasing with a top temperature up to 16°C again.

