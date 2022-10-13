Weather: Dry and bright, becoming cloudier
Thursday 13th October 2022 8:40 am
(Jim Parkington )
Dry and bright today, with good spells of sunshine this morning, then tending to become rather cloudy this afternoon as the light wind starts to freshen from the south.
Temperatures rising to about 14 Celsius.
Then the risk of some patchy light rain developing this evening and tonight.
