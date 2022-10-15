Weather: Dry and sunny, but gales developing this evening
Sunday 16th October 2022 5:00 am
(Jim Parkington )
Much of today will then dry and sunny, as winds ease light for a time.
However, later in the afternoon it will cloud over, with rain and strong southeast winds arriving through the evening.
Maximum temperature 14 Celsius.
Gales or severe gales developing tonight, with gusts of about 60mph at first on Monday.
