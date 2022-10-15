Weather: Dry at first, showers later
Saturday 15th October 2022 7:12 am
(Mike Quine )
Dry with sunny intervals, but showers will develop late morning and at times this afternoon.
Moderate westerly winds will gradually back southwest and increase fresh to strong this morning, temperatures up to 14C.
Dry for much of the day tomorrow with lighter winds for a time but rain and strong to gale southeast winds will return later on tomorrow evening.
