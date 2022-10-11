Weather: Dry, turning cloudy
Tuesday 11th October 2022 8:24 am
Dry with sunny intervals this morning, then turning cloudier this afternoon as the light to moderate westerly wind backs southwest and freshens.
Maximum temperature 15°C.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain tomorrow morning, becoming mostly dry and bright in the afternoon.
Fresh to strong southwest winds will ease and veer northwest as the day progresses. Highest temperature 15°C again.
