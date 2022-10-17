Weather: Dry with lengthy sunny spells
Tuesday 18th October 2022 5:00 am
Share
(Mike Quine )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Today will be fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells, as the wind settles to the east and freshens through the evening.
Top temperature around 14°C.
Largely cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain developing during the morning, then becoming more persistent and perhaps heavy at times overnight.
Quite windy with a strong easterly wind and maximum temperature around 14°C.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |