Weather: Dry with lengthy sunny spells

Tuesday 18th October 2022 5:00 am
Share
Sunny day in Mooragh Park
(Mike Quine )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Today will be fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells, as the wind settles to the east and freshens through the evening.

Top temperature around 14°C.

Largely cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain developing during the morning, then becoming more persistent and perhaps heavy at times overnight.

Quite windy with a strong easterly wind and maximum temperature around 14°C.

More About:

Weather
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0