The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that both tonight’s Manxman sailing to Heysham and tomorrow morning’s return journey to Douglas have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
This evening’s sailing was scheduled to depart Douglas at 7:45pm, with an expected arrival in Heysham at 11:30pm.
The return crossing, originally set to leave Heysham at 2:15am on Thursday morning and arrive back in Douglas by 6am has also been called off.
The Steam Packet has also warned that tomorrow’s Douglas to Heysham sailing, due to depart Douglas at 8.45am, is now at risk of disruption or cancellation.
The return crossing, due to depart Heysham at 2.15pm and arrive in Douglas at 6pm, is also under threat.
A decision will be made by the Master at 7am tomorrow (Thursday).
Those who were due to travel have been asked to contact the Steam Packet’s reservations team on 01624 661661.
Ronaldsway Met Office warn that the rain, which could be heavy at times, will continue through this evening and overnight as the easterly wind continues to increase.
It adds that there’s a risk of localised surface water flooding in prone locations across the island.
Further outbreaks of rain are expected tomorrow until late afternoon/early evening.