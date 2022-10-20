Weather: Rain throughout the day
Friday 21st October 2022 5:00 am
Rain is forecast today (Alison Cowin )
Outbreaks of rain through the day and a fresh to strong southeast wind easing in the evening.
Maximum temperature 16°C.
Rain on Saturday morning, then tending to clear away later in the afternoon.
Strong southwest winds easing in the evening. Top temperature 15°C.
