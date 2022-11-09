Weather: Sunny, but with risk of shower

Wednesday 9th November 2022 9:27 am
Queen’s Promenade, Douglas
(Janette Phair )

Sunny intervals but also a small risk of a shower, then turning cloudy this evening with the risk of a little patchy rain or drizzle.

Mainly moderate southwest wind that will strengthen this evening, maximum temperature 14°C.

Cloudy tomorrow with a few outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Strong to gale force south-southwest wind and a top temperature of 16°C.

Weather
