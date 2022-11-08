Weather: Sunny with showers
Tuesday 8th November 2022 9:22 am
(Gosia Koguc-Batista )
A mixture of bright or sunny intervals and occasional showers today, these heavy and prolonged at times.
Strong south or southwest winds, gusty in or near showers, with the maximum temperature 13°C.
This evening and tonight the showers will become isolated, with tomorrow then mostly dry and bright, with sunny spells and just a risk of a shower at first.
Maximum temperature tomorrow 14°C, the southwest winds fresh to strong.
