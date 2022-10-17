Weather: Windy this morning, easing later
Monday 17th October 2022 8:18 am
(Sue Furner )
Windy this morning with the south to southwest wind gale force at times, giving gusts quite widely of 45-50mph, but with 50-60mph possible in a few places.
Otherwise the day will be dry and bright with some sunny spells. The wind will gradually turn to the west or southwest and start to ease this afternoon, with highs of 15°C.
The westerly wind will fall light and variable tonight, and under clear skies, temperatures will dipping to around 2°C, giving a widespread slight grass frost.
