The government has launched a website that will signpost people to the various support offered to help them deal with the cost-of-living crisis.
Its ‘Help for Households’ site also provides advice on a variety of issues including managing bills, keeping warm and reducing energy use.
It has been launched in response to the rising energy costs seen in recent months, with the government approving a loan to freeze electricity prices until March.
Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said: ‘We’ve launched this single advice point website to make it easier and more accessible for everyone to find the help and advice needed during these times.
‘A dedicated phoneline will also go live next Monday to ensure those in the community who may not use the internet are able to access any help and advice.
‘We know that people will be worried with the rising costs as we head into the colder months, so we want to make it clear that help and advice is available.’
The ‘Winter Help Advice Line’, 686262, will be available from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, starting on October 10.
The website can be found at https://costoflivingsupport.gov.im
l Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK also reminded employers of the government’s benefit in kind exemption.
This exemption allows employers to provide goods vouchers, up to a total benefits value of £600 in one tax year, to employees without them being subject to income tax and National Insurance deductions.
Anyone seeking further information on the benefit in kind exemption is encouraged to contact the tax office on 685400.
