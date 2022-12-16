The Department of Infrastructure has introduced a temporary weight restriction on a rural road.
It is the B22 West Baldwin Road and the temporary weight restriction 3.5 tonnes
The area affected is on the upper section between the C9 Ballamodha Road and B10 Beinn Y Phott Road.
A Manx stone bridge supporting the road over a water culvert on the West Baldwin Road has been found to have suffered some recent structural deterioration.
The bridge has had an initial inspection by a DoI engineer and a road plate has been placed on the road surface in order to spread the weight of vehicles travelling over the bridge.
The 3.5 tonne weight restriction of 3.5 tonnes will run for an initial period of seven days (until December 23) to allow further investigations to take place and a planned approach determined.
The DoI says that people travelling over the road plate should be cautious as this is likely to have less grip than the rest of the road in the current weather conditions.