Welcome packs given to refugees were in English, not Ukrainian

Ukrainian refugees arriving in the island have only been provided with welcome information packs in English, with none translated into their native language.

This is despite the fact that some of the refugees barely speak a word of English. While the government says that it cannot provide a figure for how many Ukrainian refugees are currently in the island, it could confirm that under the two immigration routes, 19 have been approved under the Ukraine Family scheme, and 25 under the Ukraine Sponsorship pathway.

The first refugees came here in early April.

The government said that a Ukrainian version of the packs will be available online by the end of the week.

Welcome packs include a range of information about the island, including: What life is like on the island, its relationship with the UK, Manx laws, currency, language, climate and landscape, what the island has to offer.

There is also local information that is being ‘added to and improved constantly, such as advice on the banking system, educational system, mobile phone services etc.

The government said that: The Ukraine Support Team has received positive feedback from the community on the support they are offering for those arriving.

In the latest sitting of Tynwald, Castletown, Arbory and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan what sort of financial support and safeguarding measures would be available to refugees.

Ms Lord Brennan said that unlike schemes from other countries which have been criticised for lack of safeguarding checks, the island would implement these before arrival – with hosts undergoing a police check, a Department of Health and Social Care registration and inspection, and a Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture check to ensure that the residence is up to standard.